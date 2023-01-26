Lubbock’s ‘Next Level Chef’ Angie Ragan opening mobile eatery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock chef Angie Ragan is opening a new mobile eatery, nearly one year after competing on Gordon Ramsey’s ‘Next Level Chef’ on Fox. Her next venture, Salt by Angie’s Cuisine Lorry, a high-end mobile eatery, is something she says Lubbock hasn’t seen before.

“I want to be able to roll up to an event. I want a mobile eatery where it’s my food. It’s high end. It’s something special. It’s not something you get every day,” Ragan said.

The Cuisine Lorry is a mobile eatery customers can hire for events. She says it’s more of an experience than just a meal, complete with a large tent, seating area, and gourmet food that’s ready right when customers order. She also plans to use it as an avenue to tell others about her hacks in the kitchen.

“I like to show people my hacks. I like to show people how I develop my recipes and why my flavors are the way they are. So, I’m going to start shooting videos for what I’m serving on the lorry - is going to be on Instagram. So, you’re going to be able to watch what I’m doing and how I’m doing it and then come taste it,” she said.

Ragan’s next-level dishes and take-it-or-leave it personality got her all the way to the semifinals on ‘Next Level Chef.’ She brought home several new skills and memories back to the Hub City.

“First of all, a lot of PTSD, a lot of emotional, I’ve only re-watched it one more time. I think I’ve got my nerves up to watch it again before season two comes out. But it’s so much fun and of course they do a great job,” Ragan said. “I was shocked at what got left out. I had a bunch of accidents y’all didn’t see. I dropped a big, huge jar of panko and blew it up all over the floor.”

Now, if she’s in a hurry, she can’t wear her chef’s coat to the grocery store without getting recognized.

“I absolutely love talking to everybody; I love to hear what they thought of the show, their favorite episode - the lobster one really gets people,” she said.

In that episode, several other contestants mistakenly left a lobster up for grabs, leaving Ragan the opportunity to create a dish Ramsay would give high praise. With the confidence she had going into the show, plus Ramsey’s approval, she’s ready for the Cuisine Lorry’s soft open Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Trinity Church parking lot.

She hopes the high-end eatery will inspire young people in Lubbock to pursue their dreams.

“For our kiddos and for our teenagers, there’s this saying, you can only dream as far as you can see. And that’s always hit me right in the heart, and so I want to bring things that we don’t normally see,” Ragan said.

After ‘Next Level Chef’ season two premieres in February, Ragan is free to shoot more competitions. She says you could see her on Food Network or Netflix soon.

“I hate to lose, but more competitions in my future. I got to put some wins on TV under my belt,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.