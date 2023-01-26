Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Misinformation on social media: What you should know before your scroll

Clicking the like button on Facebook
Clicking the like button on Facebook(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With smartphones and social media at our fingertips, it can be hard to determine whether the content you see is real or fake.

A Texas Tech University professor and social media specialist has some advice about what you should be aware of before you open your favorite platforms.

Lisa Du Bois Low says, “Folks definitely lurk around the internet, and they want to sow discord and unfortunately, we have to understand that.”

Low says although most of us are aware that not everything we see on social media is true, the amount of content we see daily can be hard to filter.

“When you see something that might be frightening and may be looming in our community, absolutely we are going to be tempted to share that without fact-checking it,” Low said.

That is when misinformation tends to go viral, Low says. When you aimlessly share a post that may be fabricated or dishonest, you are opening yourself up to more misinformation.

“Understand the way algorithms work. Their basic function is to serve you content that you have already looked at. If you don’t think you want to be served that type of content, don’t click on it,” Low said.

Low teaches college students about social media every day, and she feels that young adults are very social media aware. Low says most misinformation posts are aimed at older generations.

“It is those older folks that don’t necessarily know that, hey fake news is actually real, it is not the type of news that you just don’t agree with, it really is fake,” Low said.

While social media can be a great source for information, Low recommends that everyone should limit their time on platforms and always fact-check articles before they hit that share button.

“We do need to understand that you perhaps are being manipulated, so I think we have to take more control of our personal habits on social media,” Low said.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Police investigating South Lubbock shooting that left one injured
3 people were hospitalized after a crash on Hwy 84
East Hwy 84 crash sends 3 to the hospital
Samuel Mixon (left) Romando Martinez (left)
String of robberies possibly connected, 2 arrested and charged

Latest News

The Caprock Corvette Club will be having their 6th annual American Legends “Windmills &...
Caprock Corvette Club to host annual ‘Windmills & Corvettes’ Car Show
The Caprock Corvette Club will be having their 6th annual American Legends “Windmills &...
Noon Notebook: 'Windmills & Corvettes' Car Show Jan. 28
Texas Blue Sand Project
Lubbock organizations supporting survivors of human trafficking
Lubbock Christian University logo (Courtesy LCU)
LCU offering new Children’s Ministry graduate certificate