Police investigating South Lubbock shooting that left one injured
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting in South Lubbock Thursday morning that left one person injured.
At 7:30 a.m., officers were called to reports of a man with a gunshot wound near 60th and Ave. T. Police say the man was taken to UMC with moderate injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
