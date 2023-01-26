Local Listings
Police investigating South Lubbock shooting that left one injured

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting in South Lubbock Thursday morning that left one person injured.

At 7:30 a.m., officers were called to reports of a man with a gunshot wound near 60th and Ave. T. Police say the man was taken to UMC with moderate injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

