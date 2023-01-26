Local Listings
Red Raiders remain winless in Big 12

Tech Men fall to West Virginia 76-61
By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Looking for their first Big 12 win of the season, the Red Raiders suffered a 76-61 loss to West Virginia at the United Supermarkets Arena Wednesday night.

Both Fardaws Aimaq and Pop Isaacs ended up on the bench wearing boots.

Tech trailed by five at the half.

Kevin Obanor led the way for the Red Raiders with 20 points and 8 rebounds.

De’Vion Harmon added 14 points.

The Red Raiders are now 10-10 overall and 0-8 in the Big 12.

Tech steps out of Conference Saturday to visit LSU.

