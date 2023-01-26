Local Listings
Sirens across Ukraine as authorities report Russian attacks

FILE - The southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia came under Russian attack on Wednesday,...
FILE - The southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia came under Russian attack on Wednesday, according to the city council.(ANATOLIY KURTIEV, SECRETARY FOR THE ZAPORIZHZHIA CITY COUNCIL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:26 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials said Thursday that Russia has launched a wave of missile and self-exploding drone attacks on the country.

Air raid sirens wailed nationwide, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or of the missiles and drones striking targets.

The head of the Kyiv city administration said that 15 cruise missiles were shot down.

Serhii Popko said the missiles were fired “in the direction of Kyiv” but did not clarify if the capital itself was a target. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said explosions were heard in Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district, on the east side of the river that divides the city.

The attacks came after Germany and the United States announced Wednesday that they will send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine, offering what one expert called an “armored punching force” to help Kyiv break combat stalemates as the Russian invasion enters its 12th month.

Ukraine is now set to receive a cache of modern tanks and artillery from the US and Western allies. (CNN, POOL, DEPT OF DEFENSE, NATO TV, DEUTSCHER BUNDESTAG)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

