Student injured in Portales bus crash hospitalized in Lubbock

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday morning that left one seriously injured and several others hurt.

According to police, a Portales school bus was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of State Route 236 and Roosevelt Rd. T. NMSP said six students, along with the 61-year-old bus driver and 28-year-old semitruck driver, were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One student was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital with serious injuries, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.

Investigators say the bus failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and was struck by the tractor-trailer carrying a full load of corn. 17 students were on the bus, ranging between ages six and 15.

The crash remains under investigation.

NMSP investigating a crash involving a Portales School Bus and a CMV on SR 236 and Roosevelt Road T. Approx 22 occupants. 6 transported with non life threatening injuries. 1 transported with serious injury. Scene active. More when available. pic.twitter.com/tCUPWHKyfb — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) January 25, 2023

This is a developing story; check back for updates

