Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Student injured in Portales bus crash hospitalized in Lubbock

According to police, a Portales school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle on State Route 236 and Roosevelt Rd.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday morning that left one seriously injured and several others hurt.

According to police, a Portales school bus was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of State Route 236 and Roosevelt Rd. T. NMSP said six students, along with the 61-year-old bus driver and 28-year-old semitruck driver, were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One student was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital with serious injuries, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.

Investigators say the bus failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and was struck by the tractor-trailer carrying a full load of corn. 17 students were on the bus, ranging between ages six and 15.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Samuel Mixon (left) Romando Martinez (left)
String of robberies possibly connected, 2 arrested and charged
Adrian Garcia, 20
Suspect charged with manslaughter in deadly Oct. shooting turns himself in
3 people were hospitalized after a crash on Hwy 84
East Hwy 84 crash sends 3 to the hospital

Latest News

Abby Andrews, a Dell Children's Medical Center patient, "tests" a microphone at a legislative...
Texas children’s hospitals want $300 million to improve mental health care access
Texas State Capitol in Austin.
State House Democrats call for $15,000 raise for every teacher in Texas
A Childress man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after escaping a county jail.
Childress man sentenced to 40 years after escaping county jail
FILE - Police said two missing girls from Texas had been found and a suspect was in custody.
Amber Alert canceled; 2 girls in Texas found safe