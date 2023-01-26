Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Teacher killed by school bus in parking lot accident, district says

Jefferson County Schools identified the teacher as Mark Ridgeway, who was a staff member at Mortimer Jordan High School for nearly 30 years. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A teacher at an Alabama high school was killed when he was ran over by a school bus in the parking lot, according to the district.

Jefferson County Schools identified the teacher as 58-year-old Mark Ridgeway, who was a staff member at Mortimer Jordan High School for nearly 30 years.

Ridgeway was both a history teacher and a bus driver at the high school.

Police said the tragic accident happened at the high school at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to investigators, Ridgeway was performing standard checks of the bus before beginning his morning route. The unoccupied bus began to roll and struck him.

Classes and all activities were canceled for the day. School resumed on Thursday, and grief counselors were available to students and staff.

Craig Kanaday, principal of Mortimer Jordan High School, said in a statement that Ridgeway was a graduate of the high school and was also married to another teacher there. The couple also has children.

“The number of lives he touched on a daily basis is immeasurable and he will be deeply missed,” Kanaday said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Police investigating South Lubbock shooting that left one injured
3 people were hospitalized after a crash on Hwy 84
East Hwy 84 crash sends 3 to the hospital
Samuel Mixon (left) Romando Martinez (left)
String of robberies possibly connected, 2 arrested and charged

Latest News

Authorities say a Pennsylvania police chief has been charged with federal drug crimes and...
Police chief arrested on drug charges involving distribution of cocaine, meth
Alex Murdaugh, 54, is standing trial on two counts of murder. Investigators said his...
1st officer: Alex Murdaugh didn’t cry over dead wife and son
Clicking the like button on Facebook
Misinformation on social media: What you should know before your scroll
A former employee at the Institute for the Blind and Deaf was charged with having sex with an...
Former employee at Institute for the Deaf and Blind charged with sexual abuse of a student