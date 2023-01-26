Thursday morning top stories: Suspects possibly linked to string of robberies arrested
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
2 arrested possibly linked to string of robberies
- The suspects in a string of armed robberies across Lubbock are now in custody
- Investigators say Romando Martinez and Samuel Mixon may be linked to at least six robberies since Dec. 26
- Full story here: String of robberies possibly connected, 2 arrested and charged
Three injured in crash on Slaton Highway
- Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the cause of a crash at east Slaton Highway and CR 3000
- Three people were injured in the crash
- Read more here: East Hwy 84 crash sends 3 to the hospital
Virginia school missed warnings
- The attorney for a Virginia teacher shot by a six-year-old student says school administrators ignored several warnings that the boy had a gun
- The school’s assistant principal resigned and the school board fired the interim superintendent
- Get the latest developments here: Lawyer: Warnings boy had gun ignored before he shot teacher
Cleanup after EF3 tornado in Texas
- Cleanup continues from a powerful tornado in southeast Texas
- The National Weather Service says an EF3 tornado with 140 mph winds hit Houston and three other cities
- WATCH: ‘Catastrophic’ storm damage reported in Texas
