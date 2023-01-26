Thursday morning top stories: Suspects possibly linked to string of robberies arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

2 arrested possibly linked to string of robberies

The suspects in a string of armed robberies across Lubbock are now in custody

Investigators say Romando Martinez and Samuel Mixon may be linked to at least six robberies since Dec. 26

Full story here: String of robberies possibly connected, 2 arrested and charged

Three injured in crash on Slaton Highway

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the cause of a crash at east Slaton Highway and CR 3000

Three people were injured in the crash

Read more here: East Hwy 84 crash sends 3 to the hospital

Virginia school missed warnings

The attorney for a Virginia teacher shot by a six-year-old student says school administrators ignored several warnings that the boy had a gun

The school’s assistant principal resigned and the school board fired the interim superintendent

Get the latest developments here: Lawyer: Warnings boy had gun ignored before he shot teacher

Cleanup after EF3 tornado in Texas

Cleanup continues from a powerful tornado in southeast Texas

The National Weather Service says an EF3 tornado with 140 mph winds hit Houston and three other cities

WATCH: ‘Catastrophic’ storm damage reported in Texas

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.