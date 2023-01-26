Local Listings
Thursday morning top stories: Suspects possibly linked to string of robberies arrested

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

2 arrested possibly linked to string of robberies

Three injured in crash on Slaton Highway

Virginia school missed warnings

  • The attorney for a Virginia teacher shot by a six-year-old student says school administrators ignored several warnings that the boy had a gun
  • The school’s assistant principal resigned and the school board fired the interim superintendent
  • Get the latest developments here: Lawyer: Warnings boy had gun ignored before he shot teacher

Cleanup after EF3 tornado in Texas

