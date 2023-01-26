Warming before the next cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A slow warming trend is underway around the South Plains. While mornings will continue cold, each of the the next several afternoons will be a little warmer than the previous day. Temperatures will climb to near seasonal averages Saturday before the next cold front arrives.

With a sunny sky and a light breeze today, temperatures will climb into the 40s. (KCBD First Alert)

With a sunny sky and a light breeze today, temperatures will climb into the 40s. Wind speeds will remain under 10 mph for the most part, but will be slightly in the northeastern viewing area.

Clear and cold tonight. Even with a light wind, wind chills are likely to dip into the teens in the Lubbock area. (KCBD First Alert)

There’s more sunshine on the way tomorrow, and with a bit of a breeze temperatures will peak in the 40s across the northwestern third of the KCBD viewing area and 50s elsewhere. Winds will pick up to about 10 to 20 mph. Somewhat stronger gusts are possible.

The warmest of the past several days, and the warmest of the next week, will be Saturday. Both lows and highs will be near the average for the end of January. Lows will range from the mid-20s to mid-30s and highs from the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Typically, a warm up this time of year is followed by a cold front. That will be the case this time. Chilly air returns behind a cold front arriving late Saturday or Saturday night.

A slow warming trend is underway around the South Plains. Each of the the next several afternoons will be a little warmer than the previous day. (KCBD First Alert)

Lows will fall back into the teens and 20s while highs struggle to make the mid-40s Sunday and top our near 40 degrees the first part of next week. As the cold air returns, so does a chance of precipitation.

Guidance today supports just a slight chance of showers, wintry at times, late Monday through Wednesday. As always, expect in the days ahead updates to this outlook.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.