19th Street and Milwaukee Avenue lane closure

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beginning Monday, January 30, FC Traffic Control will close one southbound lane on Milwaukee Avenue near 19th Street for LP&L to safely perform construction tasks. The work is scheduled to take five days, weather permitting.

Traffic Management staff will monitor the area and adjust signal timing if needed, however, traffic at the intersection could experience congestion and delays, especially during morning and afternoon peak hours.

The City urges motorists to use an alternate route if possible, eliminate distractions, and plan for extra travel time when driving through the area.

