Buddy Holly Hall presents ‘Fiddler on the Roof’

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Tony® Award-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I and 2017 Tony® Award-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony Award® winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize Winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.

The original production won ten Tony Awards®, including a special Tony Award® for becoming the longest-running Broadway musical of all time. You’ll be there when the sun rises on this new production, with stunning movement and dance from acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins.

A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family. Featuring the Broadway classics “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life,” FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

  • ACT I: 1 hour 30 minutes
  • INTERMISSION: 15 minutes
  • ACT II: 1 hour 10 minutes
  • RUNNING TIME: 2 hours 55 minutes

Note:  The performance will begin promptly at the advertised curtain time. Latecomers will be held outside of the theater until the tour approved entrance time.

