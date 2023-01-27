Local Listings
Central Lubbock crash to cause traffic delays

34th and Boston crash
34th and Boston crash(City of Lubbock)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a 2-vehicle crash in central Lubbock.

LPD responded to the intersection of 34th Street and Akron Avenue around 8:19 a.m. Friday morning.

Two people were moderately injured in the crash, according to police.

Westbound traffic on 34th Street in being diverted onto Akron Avenue.

Traffic delays are expected. Motorists are asked to avoid the area until crews can clear the crash.

