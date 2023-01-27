‘Dirty Dozen Brass Band’ to perform at the Allen Theatre Feb. 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Formed in 1977, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band are the pioneers of the modern New Orleans brass band movement and are referred to as the brass band equivalent of Duke Ellington. Celebrating over 40 years Dirty Dozen Brass Band has taken the traditional foundation of brass band music and incorporated it into a blend of genres including Bebop Jazz, Funk and R&B/Soul. This unique sound, described by the band as a ‘musical gumbo,’ has allowed the Dirty Dozen to tour across 5 continents and more than 30 countries, record 12 studio albums and collaborate with a range of artists from Modest Mouse to Widespread Panic to Norah Jones.

They have been featured guests both in the studio and on stage with artists including Elvis Costello, Dr. John, Widespread Panic, Dave Matthews Band, The Black Crowes and many others. “The Dirty Dozen Brass Band is arguably the most influential ensemble to emerge in New Orleans over the last 25 years. Its sway on the brass band scene has been staggering, spawning bands like the ReBirth, New Birth, Hot 8, Li’l Rascals, Soul Rebels and just about ever other young brass ensemble presently performing.” Offbeat Magazine recognized the band with its Lifetime Achievement in Music Award in 2021, which was accepted by original members such as trumpeter and vocalist Gregory Davis, tenor saxophonist Kevin Harris, sousaphonist Kirk Joseph, baritone saxophonist Roger Lewis; and drummer Julian Addison, guitarist Takashi Shimmura and trombonist TJ Norris.

The Presidential Lecture & Performance Series provides engaging entertainment and learning opportunities for the Texas Tech University and Lubbock communities. The series honors the rich heritage of the South Plains while encompassing talent from around the world through enriching events such as lectures, modern dance, theater, and concerts. Housed within the Office of the President, the series aims to create a cultural impact accessible to all. Learn more about the program at www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu !

