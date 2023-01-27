Friday morning top stories: West Lubbock apartment damaged in overnight fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Early morning fire damages West Lubbock apartment

Firefighters spent more than an hour putting out flames at the District West Apartments

The cause of the fire is under investigation

City loses Lubbock Police Department files

A server issue caused the Lubbock Police Department to lose its body camera and dash camera videos

The city is working to recover the files

Lorenzo vs. Crosbyton game ends in brawl

A fight between the Lorenzo and Crosbyton boys’ basketball teams Wednesday night will result in punishment for the students and parents involved

Lorenzo’s head coach is already on suspension amid allegations of recruiting

Tyre Nichols video to be released today

Video of the arrest of Tyre Nichols will be released today

A Tennessee grand jury indicted all five officers involved in Nichol’s arrest for second degree murder and aggravated assault

