Friday morning top stories: West Lubbock apartment damaged in overnight fire

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Early morning fire damages West Lubbock apartment

City loses Lubbock Police Department files

Lorenzo vs. Crosbyton game ends in brawl

  • A fight between the Lorenzo and Crosbyton boys’ basketball teams Wednesday night will result in punishment for the students and parents involved
  • Lorenzo’s head coach is already on suspension amid allegations of recruiting
  • Read more here: Lorenzo vs. Crosbyton game ends in brawl caught on video

Tyre Nichols video to be released today

