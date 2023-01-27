Friday morning top stories: West Lubbock apartment damaged in overnight fire
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Early morning fire damages West Lubbock apartment
- Firefighters spent more than an hour putting out flames at the District West Apartments
- The cause of the fire is under investigation
- Details here: West Lubbock apartment damaged in early morning fire
City loses Lubbock Police Department files
- A server issue caused the Lubbock Police Department to lose its body camera and dash camera videos
- The city is working to recover the files
- Full story here: City of Lubbock working to recover missing body cam, dashcam video files from Lubbock Police Department
Lorenzo vs. Crosbyton game ends in brawl
- A fight between the Lorenzo and Crosbyton boys’ basketball teams Wednesday night will result in punishment for the students and parents involved
- Lorenzo’s head coach is already on suspension amid allegations of recruiting
- Read more here: Lorenzo vs. Crosbyton game ends in brawl caught on video
Tyre Nichols video to be released today
- Video of the arrest of Tyre Nichols will be released today
- A Tennessee grand jury indicted all five officers involved in Nichol’s arrest for second degree murder and aggravated assault
- Read more here: DA: 5 Memphis officers ‘all responsible’ for Tyre Nichols’ death
