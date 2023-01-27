Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD Investigates: City of Lubbock working to recover missing body cam, dashcam video files from Lubbock Police Department

The city says they learned of the missing files in December
Lubbock Police Department body camera and dash-camera videos are gone.
By Shaley Sanders
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Department body camera and dash camera videos are gone.

The city’s information technology department said a technical issue with server storage and retention caused them to lose files.

“I have a lot of questions,” said Matt Morrow, President of The Lubbock Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. “When were you made aware of the situation? Two, What is your understanding of how big this goes? How many cases does this potentially affect? How far back does it affect?”

Morrow said he learned of the technical issues from other attorneys, not the city.

“I don’t want to cast aspersions on any one particular agency or group. I know mistakes happen, but the issue that I have is the transparency that goes along with this,” Morrow said.

Lacey Nobles with the City of Lubbock said city staff learned of the issues in December and is now working with a third party to try and retrieve the files.

Nobles said they are still working to establish a timeline and don’t know how many cases may be affected.

“The county has been working with us to determine a list of higher priority cases that they would hope to be able to see if we can recover those files first,” Nobles said.

“This was nothing malicious or intentional. It was not a hack. It was just a technological glitch,” Nobles said.

We relayed this information to Morrow,.

“You have given me more information with that than what’s been addressed. I have not received a phone call or an email or an invitation to any kind of meeting,” Morrow said. “I really think the defense bar should have a seat at this table and be properly informed about what’s going on.”

The city’s chief information officer released this statement, “This is a challenging process but is working as expected. It is our belief that there is more recoverable data and we are committed to recovering as much as is possible.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Police investigating South Lubbock shooting that left one injured
3 people were hospitalized after a crash on Hwy 84
East Hwy 84 crash sends 3 to the hospital
Samuel Mixon (left) Romando Martinez (left)
String of robberies possibly connected, 2 arrested and charged

Latest News

Texas Blue Sand project
Texas Blue Sand project
New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday morning that left one...
Student injured in Portales bus crash hospitalized in Lubbock
Portales bus crash update
Portales bus crash update
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Police investigating South Lubbock shooting that left one injured
One injured in south LBK shooting
One injured in south LBK shooting