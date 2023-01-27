Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Motina

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Motina KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old blue heeler/pit mix who’s been at the shelter for one month.

She has a sweet soul and is very easygoing. She would love a home where she could blossom and grow confidences. Motina is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brody.

Latest News

