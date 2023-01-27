Super Powers at KCBD with AED training

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Madelyn Hall is one of our newsroom producers, now she has Super Powers, so to speak. Madelyn is armed with the task of saving the life of anyone on the night shift at KCBD if needed.

We are not a big group at night, maybe 6 or so, along with a bigger group in Master Control (the folks who keep us on the air). Starting this week, we now have designated lifesavers for every shift at KCBD, co-workers who have been trained in CPR and know what to do if someone falls unconscious in the building.

Remember the Damar Hamlin incident when the whole NFL game stopped after his heart stopped on the field? Madelyn is now one of 2 on the night shift ready to save a life if that were to happen here.

She says, “It is nice to know that in a moment when it’s easy to panic, I’m well prepared and know how to use the machinery.”

If you came to the station during the holidays, you might remember seeing Santa and his reindeer covering the halls of KCBD in a big way. We loved that. But now, Santa and his team have been replaced with one simple decoration in that hall, Madelyn’s machinery.

An AED (Automated External Defibrillator) is a portable medical device that can jump-start the heart in an emergency, keeping someone alive until paramedics arrive.

Madelyn explains, “The AED will walk you through it with a loudspeaker. It says “place the pads and wait 3 seconds, and shock delivered.”

Any business can line up a class like the one that was offered this week at KCBD to help co-workers feel confident if they were called to save a life. Our group took an online course first and followed up with hands-on training at the station. Madelyn says it took a couple of hours but she and the others have now earned CPR and First Aid Certifications. She says it was well worth her time.

“I do feel better at least being prepared if the worst happened, but hopefully I’ll never have to use it.”

You can call the Red Cross for more information on arranging CPR training, First Aid certification, and AED classes for your business or organization.

