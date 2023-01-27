UIL committee suspends Lorenzo and Crosbyton teams after game ends in fight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The UIL District Executive Committee has suspended the Lorenzo and Crosbyton basketball teams for one game after a basketball game Wednesday night ended in a “bench clearing fight” on the court.

Both schools were scheduled to play tonight. Lorenzo was set to play at Borden County and Crosbyton was going to host O’Donnell.

UIL DEC District Chair Todd Newberry said these games will be forfeit and labeled as losses for each team.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lorenzo vs. Crosbyton game ends in brawl caught on video

