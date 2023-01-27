Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

UIL committee suspends Lorenzo and Crosbyton teams after game ends in fight

Lorenzo vs Crosbyton fight
Lorenzo vs Crosbyton fight(kcbd)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The UIL District Executive Committee has suspended the Lorenzo and Crosbyton basketball teams for one game after a basketball game Wednesday night ended in a “bench clearing fight” on the court.

Both schools were scheduled to play tonight. Lorenzo was set to play at Borden County and Crosbyton was going to host O’Donnell.

UIL DEC District Chair Todd Newberry said these games will be forfeit and labeled as losses for each team.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lorenzo vs. Crosbyton game ends in brawl caught on video

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorenzo vs Crosbyton fight
Lorenzo vs. Crosbyton game ends in brawl caught on video
Paul Reyes-Cantu, 23
Police report says stepfather caused intentional collision to save son from kidnapping
The City of Lubbock said technical issues with server storage and retention impacted Lubbock...
KCBD Investigates: City of Lubbock working to recover missing body cam, dashcam video files from Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Police investigating South Lubbock shooting that left one injured
Fire damaged an apartment building in West Lubbock overnight.
West Lubbock apartment fire ruled accidental, 3 people displaced

Latest News

Buddy Holly Hall presents ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Buddy Holly Hall presents ‘Fiddler on the Roof’
Noon Notebook: Buddy Holly Hall presents 'Fiddler on the Roof'
Noon Notebook: Buddy Holly Hall presents 'Fiddler on the Roof'
‘Dirty Dozen Brass Band’ to perform at the Allen Theatre Wednesday, Feb. 1.
‘Dirty Dozen Brass Band’ to perform at the Allen Theatre Feb. 1
Noon Notebook: 'Dirty Dozen Brass Band'
Noon Notebook: 'Dirty Dozen Brass Band'