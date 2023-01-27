United Way reaches 2022 campaign goal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, the Lubbock area United Way celebrated meeting its 2022 campaign goal of collecting over $5 million in contributions.

That money will go to support its partner agencies and the services they provided to households on the South Plains.

Margie Olivarez was honored with the Volunteer Service Award for her lifelong dedication to our community. Also, the UMC Health System United Way team was named campaign volunteer of the year.

Each year the United Way serves hundreds of thousands of people on the South Plains with services ranging from literacy and mentoring to food security and disaster relief.

Our news director at KCBD, Matt Ernst, serves on the United Way board and was the MC for the event.

