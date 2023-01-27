Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

United Way reaches 2022 campaign goal

The Lubbock area United Way celebrated meeting its 2022 campaign goal of over $5 million in contributions earlier today.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, the Lubbock area United Way celebrated meeting its 2022 campaign goal of collecting over $5 million in contributions.

That money will go to support its partner agencies and the services they provided to households on the South Plains.

Margie Olivarez was honored with the Volunteer Service Award for her lifelong dedication to our community. Also, the UMC Health System United Way team was named campaign volunteer of the year.

Each year the United Way serves hundreds of thousands of people on the South Plains with services ranging from literacy and mentoring to food security and disaster relief.

Our news director at KCBD, Matt Ernst, serves on the United Way board and was the MC for the event.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Police investigating South Lubbock shooting that left one injured
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
3 people were hospitalized after a crash on Hwy 84
East Hwy 84 crash sends 3 to the hospital
New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday morning that left one...
Student injured in Portales bus crash hospitalized in Lubbock

Latest News

Paul Reyes-Cantu, 23
Police report says stepfather caused intentional collision to save son from kidnapping
The City of Lubbock Utilities Customer Service Center is open again.
City of Lubbock Utilities Customer Service Center reopens nearly 2 years after flood
Lorenzo vs Crosbyton fight
Lorenzo ISD facing new UIL investigation after game vs. Crosbyton ends in brawl
Lorenzo vs. Crosbyton ends in brawl
Lorenzo vs. Crosbyton ends in brawl