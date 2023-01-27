Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Warmer then colder this weekend

By Steve Divine
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our gradual warm up continues following the snow early this week. Most of the area will have highs near average today and a little above tomorrow. The next cold front will arrive Saturday night.

Sunny, a bit breezy, and a little warmer today.
Sunny, a bit breezy, and a little warmer today.(KCBD First Alert)

Sunny with a bit of a breeze today. In the northern KCBD viewing area, where snow remains, temperatures will peak in the 40s. Elsewhere highs will be in the 50s, near average for the time of year. The breeze will range from about 10 to 20 mph, though somewhat stronger gusts are possible.

A few clouds will move in late tonight with temperatures dropping into the 30s by around...
A few clouds will move in late tonight with temperatures dropping into the 30s by around midnight.(KCBD First Alert)

Clear and chilly this evening with temperatures in the 40s. A few clouds will move in late tonight with temperatures dropping into the 30s by around midnight, then 20s before sunrise.

The warmest day of the past week, and the next, will be tomorrow. Lows will range from the mid-20s to mid-30s and highs from the mid-50s to mid-60s. The day again will be breezy (about 10 to 20 mph).

Our gradual warm up continues following the snow early this week. Most of the area will have...
Our gradual warm up continues following the snow early this week. Most of the area will have highs near average today and a little above tomorrow. The next cold front will arrive Saturday night.(KCBD First Alert)

The warm up will be followed by a moderate cold front Saturday night. Lubbock will drop into the low 20s Sunday morning with a high around the mid-40s Sunday afternoon.

Even colder air will start the work week. Lows will fall back into the teens and 20s while highs around 34° both Monday and Tuesday. In the cold air there may be some very light wintry precipitation Monday and Tuesday mornings.

A slight chance of precipitation returns next week. Currently the precipitation, if it...
A slight chance of precipitation returns next week. Currently the precipitation, if it materializes, is expected to be very light.(KCBD First Alert)

A slightly greater chance of wintry showers is expected Wednesday and Wednesday night. Of course, this far out the outlook may change. Slight day-to-day differences, in moisture, temperature, the storm track, could significantly change the outlook.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorenzo vs Crosbyton fight
Lorenzo vs. Crosbyton game ends in brawl caught on video
Paul Reyes-Cantu, 23
Police report says stepfather caused intentional collision to save son from kidnapping
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Police investigating South Lubbock shooting that left one injured
The City of Lubbock said technical issues with server storage and retention impacted Lubbock...
KCBD Investigates: City of Lubbock working to recover missing body cam, dashcam video files from Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock chef opening new mobile eatery after competing on Fox's 'Next Level Chef.'
Lubbock’s ‘Next Level Chef’ Angie Ragan opening mobile eatery

Latest News

Tomorrow's Highs
A little warmer tomorrow, windy
First Alert Weather Forecast
First Alert Weather Forecast 01/26/23 @ 10 p.m.
First Alert Weather Forecast
First Alert Weather Forecast 01/26/23 @ 6 p.m.
A slow warming trend is underway around the South Plains. Each of the the next several...
Warming before the next cold front