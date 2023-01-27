Warmer then colder this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our gradual warm up continues following the snow early this week. Most of the area will have highs near average today and a little above tomorrow. The next cold front will arrive Saturday night.

Sunny, a bit breezy, and a little warmer today.

Sunny with a bit of a breeze today. In the northern KCBD viewing area, where snow remains, temperatures will peak in the 40s. Elsewhere highs will be in the 50s, near average for the time of year. The breeze will range from about 10 to 20 mph, though somewhat stronger gusts are possible.

A few clouds will move in late tonight with temperatures dropping into the 30s by around midnight.

Clear and chilly this evening with temperatures in the 40s. A few clouds will move in late tonight with temperatures dropping into the 30s by around midnight, then 20s before sunrise.

The warmest day of the past week, and the next, will be tomorrow. Lows will range from the mid-20s to mid-30s and highs from the mid-50s to mid-60s. The day again will be breezy (about 10 to 20 mph).

The warm up will be followed by a moderate cold front Saturday night. Lubbock will drop into the low 20s Sunday morning with a high around the mid-40s Sunday afternoon.

Even colder air will start the work week. Lows will fall back into the teens and 20s while highs around 34° both Monday and Tuesday. In the cold air there may be some very light wintry precipitation Monday and Tuesday mornings.

A slight chance of precipitation returns next week. Currently the precipitation, if it materializes, is expected to be very light.

A slightly greater chance of wintry showers is expected Wednesday and Wednesday night. Of course, this far out the outlook may change. Slight day-to-day differences, in moisture, temperature, the storm track, could significantly change the outlook.

