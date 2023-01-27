Local Listings
West Lubbock apartment damaged in early morning fire

Fire damaged an apartment building in West Lubbock overnight.
Fire damaged an apartment building in West Lubbock overnight.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire damaged an apartment building in West Lubbock overnight.

Firefighters spent more than an hour battling flames at the District West Apartments near 24th Street and the West Loop.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

