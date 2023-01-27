West Lubbock apartment fire ruled accidental, 3 people displaced

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Marshal’s are investigating a fire that damaged an apartment building in West Lubbock overnight.

Just after 2 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the District West Apartments near 24th Street and the West Loop. LFR says a resident was woken by a smoke detector and tried putting out the fire with buckets of water but was unsuccessful.

Firefighters worked to put out the flames on the second floor. The fire mostly damaged the exterior patio and attic space. Fire Marshal’s ruled the cause of the fire as accidental from a candle used to light a small storage space on the patio. The resident unintentionally left the candle in the closet and fell asleep.

Three adults were displaced from three apartments. The Red Cross was not called for assistance.

