West Lubbock home evacuated due to gas leak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a gas leak in west Lubbock where one home has been evacuated.

Emergency crews responded to calls of a cut gas line near 27th Street and Upland Avenue.

Authorities stated a contractor cut a 2 inch or 3 inch gas line with a boring machine. The area has been isolated and one home evacuated. Crews with Atmos Energy are working control and stop the gas leak.

People are encouraged to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

