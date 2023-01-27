Winter weather set to begin Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we move into the weekend it will be warm, but just for one day. Saturday will be breezy, mostly sunny, and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s over the South Plains. However, early Sunday morning a strong cold front will move into the region and keep afternoon temperatures in the 30s and 40s, except for the southwest communities where some 50s may hold on through the day.

We will have some potential for winter weather beginning Monday and Tuesday mornings with a chance of some light freezing rain and or sleet. (KCBD, John Robison)

The cold air will stay with us through most of next week. We will have some potential for winter weather beginning Monday and Tuesday mornings with a chance of some light freezing rain and or sleet.

The chances for more of the wintry mix, including snow will increase on Wednesday into Thursday morning as an upper-level system moves across the west and northern areas of the state. Travel problems will be possible on the South Plains Tuesday morning extending into Thursday mid-day.

At this point it’s difficult to determine amounts and when the greatest chance of the wintry mix will occur.

