Buckner family selling northwest Lubbock campus

Buckner Children and Family Services has announced plans to sell one of its two campuses in Lubbock, but the nonprofit says this will not impact its programs.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Buckner Children and Family Services has announced plans to sell one of its two campuses in Lubbock, but the nonprofit says this will not impact its programs.

The nonprofit says it’s planning on listing its Brentwood Avenue campus in the coming months due to increased maintenance costs. All programs will now operate out of Buckner’s South Loop location.

The Foster Care and Adoption Center, as well as Buckner’s FYI Center, will soon relocate to that campus as well.

