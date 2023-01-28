Local Listings
Frenship ISD assistant principal presented with Region 17 award

The students lined the hall as Kimberly Moore received the title from the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association today.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Assistant Principal at Bennett Elementary received a sweet surprise today by being named Region 17′s Assistant Principal of the Year.

The students lined the hall as Kimberly Moore received the title from the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association today.

Moore has been an educator for 16 years and has spent six of them with Frenship ISD. She says the award was a complete shock, but it meant a lot.

“This award means so much to me just because I really work hard and want to start this district well and my campus, and to be recognized for that is meaningful. Especially knowing what strong educators we have in this area and so I just feel honored, just completely honored and humbled by the recognition.”

She will now be in the running for the state-wide Assistant Principal of the Year award.

