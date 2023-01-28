Local Listings
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Jan. 27

Here's Pete Christy with your High School Hoop Madness scores and highlights for Friday, January 27.
By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Friday, Jan. 27.

GIRLS:

Lubbock-Cooper 70 Coronado 55

San Angelo Central 43 Frenship 41

Farwell 61 Bovina 24

Lamesa 31 Denver City 21

New Home 67 Sundown 54

Monterey 80 Abilene Wylie 15

All Saints 45 Christ The King 23

Lubbock Christian 63 Fort Worth Temple 14

Trinity Christian 64 Arlington Pantego 41

Loop 33 Dawson 18

Whiteface 67 Anton 32

New Deal 31 Ralls 26

Idalou 62 Roosevelt 22

Levelland 67 Snyder 46

Ropes 43 Tahoka 31

Brownfield 79 Friona 34

Shallowater 68 Abernathy 29

Sudan 59 Olton 35

Sands 71 Wellman-Union 19

O’Donnell 43 Crosbyton 37

Seminole 71 Andrews 39

Happy 75 Hart 20

Lubbock High 49 Abilene 29

Kress 52 Lazbuddie 39

Estacado 56 Big Spring 27

Sweetwater 43 Lake View 18

Southcrest Christian 44 Kingdom Prep 40

Jayton 69 Patton Springs 36

Borden County 58 Lorenzo 42

Morton 60 Amherst 27

Littlefield 62 Muleshoe 56

Bushland 55 Tulia 41

Klondike 42 Grady 26

Childress 62 Slaton 26

Hale Center 71 Smyer 42

Petersburg 2 Wilson 0 (Forfeit)

High school hoop madness pt. 2

BOYS:

New Home 70 Sundown 29

All Saints 65 Christ The King 28

Seminole 43 Andrews 29

Happy 44 Hart 38

Abilene 57 Lubbock High 42

Silverton 62 Hedley 40

Estacado 70 Big Spring 36

Monterey 56 Abilene Wylie 53

Kingdom Prep 38 Southcrest Christian 24

Lubbock Christian 64 Fort Worth Temple 45

Jayton 90 Patton Springs 41

Grady 50 Klondike 36

Amherst 53 Morton 49

Loop 45 Dawson 36

Whiteface 82 Anton 55

New Deal 70 Ralls 52

Childress 77 Slaton 41

Idalou 66 Roosevelt 36

Brownfield 93 Friona 23

Shallowater 59 Abernathy 55

Bushland 74 Tulia 42

Sands 73 Wellman-Union 12

Whitharral 66 Cotton Center 23

Farwell 66 Bovina 30

Coronado 70 Lubbock-Cooper 55

San Angelo Central 62 Frenship 60

Trinity Christian 79 Arlington Pantego 39

Ropes 62 Tahoka 60

Hale Center 57 Smyer 36

Olton 109 Sudan 15

Borden County 2 Lorenzo 0 (Forfeit)

O’Donnell 2 Crosbyton 0 (Forfeit)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

