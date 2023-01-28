Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Jan. 27
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Friday, Jan. 27.
GIRLS:
Lubbock-Cooper 70 Coronado 55
San Angelo Central 43 Frenship 41
Farwell 61 Bovina 24
Lamesa 31 Denver City 21
New Home 67 Sundown 54
Monterey 80 Abilene Wylie 15
All Saints 45 Christ The King 23
Lubbock Christian 63 Fort Worth Temple 14
Trinity Christian 64 Arlington Pantego 41
Loop 33 Dawson 18
Whiteface 67 Anton 32
New Deal 31 Ralls 26
Idalou 62 Roosevelt 22
Levelland 67 Snyder 46
Ropes 43 Tahoka 31
Brownfield 79 Friona 34
Shallowater 68 Abernathy 29
Sudan 59 Olton 35
Sands 71 Wellman-Union 19
O’Donnell 43 Crosbyton 37
Seminole 71 Andrews 39
Happy 75 Hart 20
Lubbock High 49 Abilene 29
Kress 52 Lazbuddie 39
Estacado 56 Big Spring 27
Sweetwater 43 Lake View 18
Southcrest Christian 44 Kingdom Prep 40
Jayton 69 Patton Springs 36
Borden County 58 Lorenzo 42
Morton 60 Amherst 27
Littlefield 62 Muleshoe 56
Bushland 55 Tulia 41
Klondike 42 Grady 26
Childress 62 Slaton 26
Hale Center 71 Smyer 42
Petersburg 2 Wilson 0 (Forfeit)
BOYS:
New Home 70 Sundown 29
All Saints 65 Christ The King 28
Seminole 43 Andrews 29
Happy 44 Hart 38
Abilene 57 Lubbock High 42
Silverton 62 Hedley 40
Estacado 70 Big Spring 36
Monterey 56 Abilene Wylie 53
Kingdom Prep 38 Southcrest Christian 24
Lubbock Christian 64 Fort Worth Temple 45
Jayton 90 Patton Springs 41
Grady 50 Klondike 36
Amherst 53 Morton 49
Loop 45 Dawson 36
Whiteface 82 Anton 55
New Deal 70 Ralls 52
Childress 77 Slaton 41
Idalou 66 Roosevelt 36
Brownfield 93 Friona 23
Shallowater 59 Abernathy 55
Bushland 74 Tulia 42
Sands 73 Wellman-Union 12
Whitharral 66 Cotton Center 23
Farwell 66 Bovina 30
Coronado 70 Lubbock-Cooper 55
San Angelo Central 62 Frenship 60
Trinity Christian 79 Arlington Pantego 39
Ropes 62 Tahoka 60
Hale Center 57 Smyer 36
Olton 109 Sudan 15
Borden County 2 Lorenzo 0 (Forfeit)
O’Donnell 2 Crosbyton 0 (Forfeit)
