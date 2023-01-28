Lady Raiders fall to Baylor 79-59

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Baylor Bears took down the Lady Raiders 79-59 on Saturday during the Homecoming of the 1993 National Championship team.

That was the 27th straight victory for Baylor over the Lady Raiders as Texas Tech shot its lowest field goal percentage of the season at 31.3%.

Tech shot 2-18 (11%) from the three-point line while shooting 15-19 from the free throw line.

Texas Tech drops to 15-6 overall on the season and 3-5 in the Big 12.

Baylor’s Freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs with her 8th triple double on the year (3rd in the Big 12) with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

LEADING SCORERS

Texas Tech

Bre’Amber Scott - 22 pts | 7 rebs | 1 ast

Jasmine Shavers - 19 pts | 5 rebs | 1 ast

Ella Tofaeono - 4 pts | 8 rebs | 1 Blk

Baylor

Jaden Owens - 16 pts | 5 rebs | 3 asts

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs - 16 pts | 10 rebs | 1 ast

Caitlin Bickle - 14 pts | 12 rebs | 3 asts

Texas Tech will return to action on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Oklahoma State at 6:30 p.m.

