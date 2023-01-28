LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today sees temps increase throughout the day, warming to highs in the low 60s around the area, aided by breezy winds ranging the teens from the SW. Partial cloud cover throughout the day carries over into the evening and overnight hours, where we’ll see lows range from upper teens in the north, to mid 20s in the central portion of the area, and upper 20s in the south.

More winter precip possible with a cold front and low pressure system combo... (KCBD)

This tight temperature gradient demonstrated by the lows is thanks to a cold front that shifts winds and drops tomorrow’s highs into the upper 40s. This cold air mass sticks around, lowering highs Monday even further: the low 30s! It’s with this blob of cold air, combined with an influx of gulf moisture and a low pressure system from the west bringing sharp troughing action, that we see opportunity for more winter weather later this week.

It’s a strikingly similar setup to the winter weather we had almost seven days prior. This bout looks to be messier, with freezing temps coming in and out of the picture and switching precip modes between rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow. As is the case with most winter storm systems, conditions are finicky. Air temperatures at different heights and available precipitable water are major factors in just what exactly we’ll see, so stay tuned as things develop!

