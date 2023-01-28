Local Listings
Single propeller plane crashes at Andrews County Airport

Plane crashes in Andrews County
Plane crashes in Andrews County(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Update: According to Texas DPS, the investigation revealed the pilot identified as Derek Grady, 41, of Brainerd, Michigan, flew from Midland, TX to the Andrews County Airport.

The plane crashed during touch and go landing practice at the airport. The pilot suffered minor injuries and was transported to Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews.

There were no passengers in the aircraft at the time of the crash.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Update: According to the Andrews County Sheriff’s Office, a single engine aircraft crashed while attempting a landing this morning at the Andrews County Airport.

The pilot sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Permian Regional Medical Center.

Authorities said the crash occurred at around 10:30 a.m. when the single engine aircraft was coming in for a landing and stalled out just over the runway. The plane then bounced off the runway and flipped over onto its top.

The pilot was able to walk to the ambulance and was expected to be released from PRMC today.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is on scene investigating the crash, while representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration are enroute.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Original Story: CBS7 is on the scene of a plane crash at the Andrews County Airport.

We have reached out to the Andrews Police Department who says they don’t have any information available at this time.

CBS7 has a reporter on the scene and will keep you updated when more information is released.

