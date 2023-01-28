Single propeller plane crashes at Andrews County Airport

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Update: According to Texas DPS, the investigation revealed the pilot identified as Derek Grady, 41, of Brainerd, Michigan, flew from Midland, TX to the Andrews County Airport.

The plane crashed during touch and go landing practice at the airport. The pilot suffered minor injuries and was transported to Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews.

There were no passengers in the aircraft at the time of the crash.

Update: According to the Andrews County Sheriff’s Office, a single engine aircraft crashed while attempting a landing this morning at the Andrews County Airport.

The pilot sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Permian Regional Medical Center.

Authorities said the crash occurred at around 10:30 a.m. when the single engine aircraft was coming in for a landing and stalled out just over the runway. The plane then bounced off the runway and flipped over onto its top.

The pilot was able to walk to the ambulance and was expected to be released from PRMC today.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is on scene investigating the crash, while representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration are enroute.

