Texas Tech tops LSU in Big 12-SEC Challenge 76-68

Tech men battling LSU in Big 12-SEC Challenge matchup
By Zach Fox
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, LA (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders put their eight-game losing skid to rest with a 76-68 win over LSU on Saturday.

The Big 12/SEC Challenge once again goes to the Red Raiders. Kevin Obanor led the way with 22 points and the defense holding LSU’s number one scorer KJ Williams to 14.

Texas Tech leading 32 of the 40 total minutes, shooting 46% from the floor. The Red Raiders were very efficient from the three-point line, finishing 11-18 from outside while getting to the line 21 times, converting 15 of them (71.4%).

Kerwin Walton came alive from three, ending 5-6 with 17 points, his contribution off the bench sparked the Red Raiders run to finish the game strong.

That makes three straight wins in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, two of those over the LSU Tigers.

SCORING LEADERS

Texas Tech

Kevin Obanor - 22 pts  |  4 rebs  |  3-6 3-pt FG

Kerwin Walton - 17 pts  |  1 reb  |  5-6 3-pt FG

De’Vion Harmon - 14 pts  |  4 rebs  |  8 asts

LSU

Adam Miller - 20 pts  |  3 rebs  |  1 ast

KJ Williams - 14 pts  |  9 rebs  |  1 ast

Derek Fountain - 10 pts  |  3 rebs

Texas Tech will host #12 Iowa State, who fell to Missouri Saturday 78-61, on Monday at 8pm.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

