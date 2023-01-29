Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Authorities: Bystander killed in mall shooting in Mass.

Police were called to the Holyoke Mall for a shooting on January 28, 2023
Police were called to the Holyoke Mall for a shooting on January 28, 2023(Western Mass News)
By WGGB/WSHM Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a shooting at a busy shopping mall on Saturday.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said Holyoke police were called to the Holyoke Mall just before 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

According to Western Mass News, when they arrived, they found a male victim, and the suspect was immediately taken into custody.

“The incident, which resulted in a fatality, occurred between two known parties. The victim was an innocent bystander to a confrontation between two other people,” the D.A.’s office said in statement.

Officials noted that there is no ongoing public safety threat.

The case remains under investigation by Holyoke Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.’s office.

In a social media post, Holyoke Mall said that the shopping center is currently closed and will reopen Sunday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorenzo vs Crosbyton fight
Lorenzo vs. Crosbyton game ends in brawl caught on video
Lorenzo vs Crosbyton fight
UIL committee suspends Lorenzo and Crosbyton teams after game ends in fight
The City of Lubbock said technical issues with server storage and retention impacted Lubbock...
KCBD Investigates: City of Lubbock working to recover missing body cam, dashcam video files from Lubbock Police Department
Paul Reyes-Cantu, 23
Police report says stepfather caused intentional collision to save son from kidnapping
The medical examiner identified the remains found as belonging to missing 4-year-old Athena...
Oklahoma investigators identify body as missing 4-year-old

Latest News

Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people...
1 dead, 4 injured, including 2 children, in Baltimore shooting, crash
Jon Walter, a semifinalist for the Best Chef in Texas through the James Beard Foundation.
Wolfforth chef Jon Walter named semifinalist for Best Chef in Texas
Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities...
GRAPHIC: Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says