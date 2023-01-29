Local Listings
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: South Plains under Winter Weather Advisory starting Monday morning

We’ve declared Monday and Tuesday to be First Alert Weather Days with a Winter Weather Advisory...
We've declared Monday and Tuesday to be First Alert Weather Days with a Winter Weather Advisory issued for the central and eastern South Plains for Monday morning.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ve declared Monday and Tuesday to be First Alert Weather Days with a Winter Weather Advisory issued for the central and eastern South Plains for Monday morning.

A second surge of cold arctic air will move into the region late Sunday night that will help to produce light freezing rain and sleet, mainly in the areas along and east of Interstate 27. Icy areas could develop areas west of the Advisory. Drivers are urged to use caution due to icy roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Ice amount could approach one quarter inch, enough to create hazardous driving conditions.

With nighttime lows expected to remain in the teens the next few mornings and afternoon highs only around or below freezing, icy roads may be an issue through mid-day Wednesday.

Walkways and vehicles will develop an icy glaze, creating slick areas.

We will keep up posted on the latest winter storm system at KCBD on air and online.

