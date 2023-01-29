Local Listings
One seriously injured in south Lubbock crash

A SUV crashed into a home early Sunday morning.
A SUV crashed into a home early Sunday morning.(Aric Mitchell)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a south Lubbock crash Sunday morning.

LPD responded to the 14400 block of Avenue X around 2:32 Sunday morning for reports of a vehicle crashing into a house.

According to police, the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Two people inside the home sustained minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

