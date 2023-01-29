One seriously injured in south Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a south Lubbock crash Sunday morning.

LPD responded to the 14400 block of Avenue X around 2:32 Sunday morning for reports of a vehicle crashing into a house.

According to police, the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Two people inside the home sustained minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

