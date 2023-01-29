Local Listings
Quiet weather tomorrow, active weather next week

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold night for us tonight, and there are even cooler nights ahead in the coming days.

Overnight temperatures in the mid-20s tonight, with mostly clear skies then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Southwest winds will be around 10 mph, eventually coming from the northwest, as a cold front comes through after midnight with gusts around 20 mph.

Tomorrow will be cool with high temperatures in the mid-40s. The day will start off with cloudy skies but eventually will become mostly sunny. Northeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph, then they will turn into east winds by the afternoon.

Forecast Highs Tomorrow
Forecast Highs Tomorrow(KCBD)

Sunday night will be cold with low temperatures around 20. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy, with east winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Monday morning we are expecting active weather across the viewing area. Freezing rain and sleet is likely in the morning, then stopping through the day, then resuming again going into the night. It will be a cold day, as high temperatures are expected to be in the lower 30s, with mostly cloudy skies. East winds will be light, around 10 mph.

Wintry-Mix Monday
Wintry-Mix Monday(KCBD)

Monday night the sleet and freezing rain will continue. As temperatures continue to drop into the upper 10s, snow is expected. However, guidance has not yet aligned on accumulation numbers. East winds will continue through the night along with cloudy skies.

This system is expected to continue through Thursday with freezing rain and sleet likely each day. Of course, as the system gets closer we will continue to provide updates.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)

