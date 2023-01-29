Local Listings
Register for Daddy/Daughter or Mommy/Son Valentine Dances to be held at Hodges Social Hall

The Hodges Community Center, located at 4011 University Ave. (Source: City of Lubbock website)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Only two days left to register for a pair of Valentine Dances to be hosted at the Hodges Social Hall on Feb. 3 and 4.

There will be a Daddy Daughter Valentine Dance on Friday, Feb. 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a Mommy-Son Valentine Dance on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

LINK: Register for Daddy Daughter Valentine Dance

LINK: Register for Mommy-Son Valentine Dance

Deadline to register for both is Jan. 31. Both will be held at the Hodges Social Hall at 4011 University.

Fees and details for both dances here:

Together you will enjoy dinner, dessert, a craft, dancing, and priceless memories. All ages welcome!

Fees: $18 per adult and $12 per child. The deadline to register is 1/31/23.

Space is limited and the event will sell out quickly. Don’t wait to save your spot!

Please bring receipt or ID with you to enter. All attendees must be on our list to get in.

A questionnaire will be sent to the adult registrant to report any dietary preferences the week of the event.

