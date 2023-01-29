Local Listings
Rockslide causes extended Emergency Road Closure on U.S. 82 in Otero County

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District Two in cooperation with the New Mexico State Police will have a stretch of U.S. 82 closed from milepost 2 to milepost 8 due to a rockslide.(Cloudcroft Fire Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Provided by NMDOT

ALAMOGORDO, NM (NEWS RELEASE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District Two in cooperation with the New Mexico State Police will have a stretch of U.S. 82 closed from milepost 2 to milepost 8 due to a rockslide. For safety concerns and to allow crews additional time for cleanup and repairs, the closure has been extended again overnight.

NMDOT District Two crews continue to work to remove rocks from the roadway and appreciates everyone’s patience during this time. Motorists are advised to observe all detour signs and to reduce speed.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is committed to the safety of the traveling public and thanks you for your cooperation during this work. For updated information go to: New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.

