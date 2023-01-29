Local Listings
Winter Weather Chances Increase

By Collin Mertz
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The previously mentioned winter weather seems to be shaping up as we approach the start of the work week. Now that the front has passed, we’ll see several days of lighter breezes and much cooler temperatures. Today, highs range from 60 down in Lovington and Hobbs to 36 in Childress. Here in Lubbock, we only expect to get to 44, with partial clouds. Overnight, temps drop into the teens and low 20s.

Starting Monday morning, isolated chances for sleet or mixed winter precip for southern portions of the area are cleared out by the afternoon, marking the underwhelming start to a streak of winter weather. Overnight Monday and early Tuesday morning, more mixed winter precip (likely including freezing rain) begin to spread across the area, and by sunup Tuesday, a large portion will have seen or be seeing some form of winter precipitation. Highs around freezing and overnight lows in the teens mean re-freezing dangers.

Coverage begins to clear out Tuesday afternoon, though precip continues into the evening for some. Again, overnight lows in the low 20s and teens will lead to re-freezing. Precip continues Wednesday morning, once again becoming widespread. Thanks to some temperature warm ups late Wednesday morning, the wintery mix and freezing rain begins to shift to just rain, continuing overnight into Thursday morning, though again, some re-freezing may occur overnight.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

