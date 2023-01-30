Local Listings
1 seriously injured after car crashes into South Lubbock home, MCIU investigating

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating an early Sunday morning crash that injured three people.

Officers were called to the 14400 block of Avenue X around 2:32 a.m for reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a house

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears 21-year-old Josiah Rodriguez was traveling southbound in the 14400 block of University Avenue when he left the roadway, traveled east through a field, and ultimately collided with the rear of a home in the 14400 block of Avenue X.

Two occupants of the home sustained minor injuries. Rodriguez was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

