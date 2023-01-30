1 seriously injured after car crashes into South Lubbock home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a south Lubbock crash on Sunday morning.

A vehicle crashed into a house in the 14400 block of Avenue X around 2:32 a.m.

According to police, the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Two people inside the home sustained minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

