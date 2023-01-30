Local Listings
1 seriously injured in crash on West Loop overnight

One person is hospitalized after a crash overnight in West Lubbock.
One person is hospitalized after a crash overnight in West Lubbock.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash overnight in West Lubbock.

Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of West Loop 289. The crash happened in the southbound main lanes of Loop 289.

The driver was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

The crash cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

