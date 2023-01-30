Local Listings
1 seriously injured in Sunday evening wreck, eastbound lanes of MSF blocked to I-27

(KCBD File Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eastbound lanes of Marsha Sharp Freeway have been blocked to I-27 after an accident that happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night. One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The victim was extracted from their vehicle by Lubbock Fire Rescue.

Police are asking that drivers seek an alternate route while they work the scene.

