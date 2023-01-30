Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

2023 Gala moves UMC closer to fundraising goal for new Cancer Center

University Health System
University Health System(UMC)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - When Deanna McKinney was diagnosed with a rare cancer, her doctors recommended treatment at UMC. To their surprise, just a few months later, her husband, Paul, would also be diagnosed with cancer. While cancer diagnoses are always difficult, the caregivers at UMC ensured that Deanna and Paul’s treatments would always be done together, side by side, hand in hand. Though Paul has since passed, Deanna remains strong in her fight against cancer. Her fond memories of her husband and his lasting inspiration drive her every day.

“The entire staff was phenomenal, beyond anything I would have thought,” said Deanna. “I have been totally impressed with the cancer care. It’s just amazing, from the customer service to the staff’s smiles. I will never go anywhere else.”

With the success of the 2023 UMC Health System Gala, UMC has now raised $22.8 million toward its fundraising goal of $25 million.  Funds raised will go toward a brand-new center, serving as a true destination cancer center close to home, providing disease-specific clinical excellence for patients and families throughout our vast region. Scheduled for completion in 2025, the new UMC TLC2 Foundation Cancer Center will provide:

  • Increased clinical, treatment, and therapeutic space
  • World-class clinical settings to promote physician recruitment
  • Increased clinical trials across multiple centers of excellence
  • Dedicated in-house TTUHSC research space

“We are very grateful to everyone who made the 2023 Gala a success,” said Britt Pharris, UMC Vice-President and Chief Philanthropy Officer. “The positive response throughout the community and region has been outstanding but we still need support to achieve our goal.”

For information about how you can join the fight against cancer through the UMC Cancer Center Campaign, please contact Britt Pharris or Jera Gentry at 806-775-8250.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by UMC Health System

Most Read

School weather cancellations
Ice accumulations prompt school delays, closures
A SUV crashed into a home early Sunday morning.
1 seriously injured after car crashes into South Lubbock home, MCIU investigating
Hwy 62/82 crash
Driver seriously injured in crash on Hwy 62/82
Winter Weather Chances Increase
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday
We’ve declared Monday and Tuesday to be First Alert Weather Days with a Winter Weather Advisory...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: South Plains under Winter Weather Advisory starting Monday morning

Latest News

The capital murder trial began for Hollis Daniels, 24. Daniels is accused of shooting and...
Jury selected for Hollis Daniels trial
One person is hospitalized after a crash overnight in West Lubbock.
UPDATE: 1 seriously injured in crash on West Loop overnight
Reserves at Preston Trails fire
Wolfforth apartment fire displaces 1 adult, 3 children
A SUV crashed into a home early Sunday morning.
1 seriously injured after car crashes into South Lubbock home, MCIU investigating