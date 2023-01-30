Local Listings
Dallas Mavericks hosting Texas Tech Spirit Night with exclusive hat

Co-branded Mavs-Tech hat(Dallas Mavericks)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KCBD) - The Dallas Mavericks are hosting Texas Tech Spirit Night and are offering an exclusive co-branded hat.

The spirit night will be hosted on Feb. 13 as the Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves battle it out on the court.

Ticket packages purchased through this link will include the Mavs-Texas Tech co-branded hat.

The hats can be picked up at the game; instructions on where to pick them up will be provided closer to Feb. 13.

