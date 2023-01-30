Dallas Mavericks hosting Texas Tech Spirit Night with exclusive hat

DALLAS, Texas (KCBD) - The Dallas Mavericks are hosting Texas Tech Spirit Night and are offering an exclusive co-branded hat.

The spirit night will be hosted on Feb. 13 as the Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves battle it out on the court.

Ticket packages purchased through this link will include the Mavs-Texas Tech co-branded hat.

The hats can be picked up at the game; instructions on where to pick them up will be provided closer to Feb. 13.

