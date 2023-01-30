Emergency crews respond to Hwy 62/82 crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a Monday morning crash on East Hwy 62/82.

The crash occurred on the highway near North FM 400.

Crews from DPS and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office have responded to the scene.

Traffic is being diverted off the highway. Delays are expected.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

