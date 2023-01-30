Local Listings
First Alert Weather Day to continue through Wednesday

First Alert Weather Days will continue through Wednesday due to projected ice accumulations and travel hazards, along with the cold temperatures.
By John Robison
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Icy conditions and travel problems are likely through mid-day Wednesday for most of the South Plains.

Icy conditions and travel problems are likely through mid-day Wednesday for most of the South Plains.

Warm air traveling over colder air at the surface will combine with an upper-level storm system to produce a mix of sleet, snow, freezing rain, and drizzle through Wednesday afternoon over the region.

Roads and walkways will be hazardous in the overnight and morning hours for two more days. Icy areas may continue in the southeast South Plains into the late afternoon on Wednesday, depending on the timing and track of the upper-level storm system.

Some limited precipitation and possible icing may occur Thursday morning but should not be as widespread in the next two days.

Warmer temps return Thursday and continue into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

