First Alert Weather Day: More hazardous weather ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Light freezing drizzle and snow resulted in hazardous conditions on many roads, parking lots, and walkways this morning. While the precipitation is expected to wane this afternoon, well-below freezing temperatures may keep some patchy ice around.

Today otherwise will be cloudy and very cold. The only area which may get above freezing is the far southwestern viewing area. Areas around Gaines, Yoakum, and Lea (NM) counties. Lubbock will be stuck in the 20s through the afternoon (briefly peaking at about 30 degrees).

Another round of wintry precipitation, mainly freezing drizzle (and freezing fog), is expected late tonight and tomorrow morning. Another round of light ice accumulation is likely, with hazardous road conditions returning.

Since the weather today and tomorrow is likely to interfere with daily activities, we’ve designated both as First Alert Weather Days.

Wintry showers with potential ice accumulation are expected late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The precipitation may be slightly heavier, resulting in somewhat heavier ice accumulations. As temperatures warm to a bit above freezing Wednesday afternoon the mostly likely type of precipitation will be rain.

As temperatures drop Wednesday night the rain will turn to freezing rain, perhaps with some snow. Hazardous travel conditions will be possible through Thursday morning.

Winter Weather Advisory today for much of the KCBD viewing area. Winter Storm Watch for the southeastern third tomorrow. Winter Storm Warning (pink) for a large portion of Texas through Wednesday morning. (KCBD First Alert)

Major ice accumulation is possible today through Wednesday morning from just east and south of the viewing area to east of the DFW area, south through San Angelo and to near San Antonio.

Travel is discouraged during these ice events.

This is a developing winter storm. Forecast updates are likely over the next several days. Watch for them here, in our free KCBD Weather App, and on-air during all of our newscasts on KCBD NewsChannel 11, FOX34, and Telemundo Lubbock.

