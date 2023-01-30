First Alert Weather Day tomorrow, Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold night tonight with overnight temperatures near 19 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies are expected after midnight with east winds around 10 to 15 mph.

First Alert Weather Day tomorrow! Starting around 5 a.m. a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 12 p.m. because of freezing drizzle producing a light glaze of ice for majority of the region.

Winter Weather Highlights (KCBD)

Hazardous travel conditions are expected, as roads and sidewalks may become slippery. High temperatures for the day will be in the upper 20s, with light east winds around 5 to 10 mph. Precipitation is expected to stop by mid-morning but then resume later in the night.

Wintercast (KCBD)

Monday night there will be increasing chances of freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Ice accumulation is expected, about 1 trace. Temperatures will be in the upper 10s and 20s. East winds will be around 10 mph.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day too, as we will be under a Winter Storm Watch. Freezing rain and sleet will continue in the morning, but no ice accumulation is expected. Roads and sidewalks will be hazardous, and travel will be effected. High temperatures will be near 30 with northeast winds round 5 to 10 mph.

7-Day Precipitation Chance (KCBD)

Tuesday night the Winter Storm Watch continues. Freezing rain and sleet expected to expand across the entire viewing area. Temperatures in the 20s, with east winds around 5 mph, turning southwest at midnight.

Wednesday temperatures ae going to warm up and the freezing rain will switch to just rain. However overnight temperatures on Wednesday will be below freezing causing major travel hazards early Thursday morning.

Wintercast (KCBD)

Of course, as we continue tracking this winter storm we will keep you updated online and on air.

