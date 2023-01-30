Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Trinity Christian Runnin’ Lions

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Trinity Christian Runnin’ Lions are this week’s Hoop Madness Team of the Week.

Another successful week of basketball for the No. 1 Lions as they took down Pantego 79-39 and Lake Country 92-42 both in the Lions Den to improve to 9-0 in District play.

Stunning Senior leadership with Marcus Ramon-Edwards and Kieran Elliott but the bench also stepping up to knock down shots proved that the future is bright in the years to come for Trinity Christian.

The Lions are looking to make another deep playoff run after reaching the State Semi’s a season ago.

Trinity Christian will now head to Midland on Monday to play in back to back days against Midland Christian and Midland Classical.

