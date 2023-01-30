Jury selected for Hollis Daniels trial

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels now moves to opening statements as jury selection has reportedly been completed.

PREVIOUS STORY: Accused Texas Tech shooter still awaiting trial, 3 years after officer’s death

Prosecutors began the arduous task of narrowing down a jury list for the trial and had until Nov. 30, 2022, to determine whether they could make a list that would be impartial or the case would be moved to Midland.

Daniels is accused of killing Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Junior inside the briefing room at the Texas Tech Police Department in October 2017.

Daniels was on the run for nearly two hours before police caught him near the old Municipal Auditorium and Coliseum.

District Attorney Sunshine Stanek is pursuing the death penalty. Daniels’ attorneys tried to rule out the death penalty in his case but their motion was denied on Nov. 25, 2019.

Opening statements are expected to be made on Monday, February 6.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.